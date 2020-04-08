Travel nurses head to Illinois to aid hospitals amid coronavirus crisis. ‘It’s your duty to help.’

Kayla Kanosky says nursing is a duty to help.
The 31-year-old nurse who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, is packing her bags this week, preparing to fly to Chicago on Thursday evening, where she said she will be assigned for eight weeks to help at a local hospital.
Although she is a pediatric nurse and will be working in a pediatric intensive care unit, she said she anticipates helping patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at some point, as children’s hospitals are beginning to treat young adults to help with caseloads, or because she is used to being floated to different units.
Kanosky is one of hundreds of travel nurses assigned to Illinois in April. Her agency, Aya Healthcare, has more than 200 travel clinicians assigned to Illinois this month.
Travel nurses typically spend 13 weeks on a contract, assigned to hospitals throughout the United States. During the coronavirus crisis, Aya has seen a spike in requests. Another company, Fastaff Travel Nursing, also noted an increase in opportunities, listing openings for a respiratory therapist position in Connecticut and a nursing job in an emergency room in California.
Gov. J. B. Pritzker has publicly called for more health care professionals, asking retired health care workers to return to the workforce. At a press conference Tuesday, he said the state had received more than 2,300 applications for temporary permits for both out-of-state and former medical professionals.
Kanosky, a Virginia native, says she is used to jumping into the unknown. But this time feels different. She has heard the stories of inundated hospitals across the country. She said her agency assured her she would have proper protective gear.
“With everything going on, there is a little bit of anxiety,” she said. “I think the main part I’m nervous about is the not knowing, is the unknown. I don’t really know what I’m getting myself into."
But she is trained to help those in need.
“It’s your duty to help out,” she said. “I’ve always had that passion.”
Her latest assignment was working at a neonatal intensive care unit at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, but she has worked with patients ranging from premature babies to adults.
In Chicago, she will be assigned to a children’s unit at a suburban Advocate hospital. Her contract is for eight weeks.
Brigid Sweeney, a spokeswoman for Advocate hospitals, confirmed they utilize travel nurses as needed during regular times, and that they continue to during this crisis. She did not detail whether they have requested more because of COVID-19.
Kanosky became a travel nurse two years ago, when a friend told her about the opportunity to work in different hospitals across the country. She’s since worked in San Diego, Dallas and Atlanta.
She’s used to helping out with patient surges, for example, during the winter when respiratory illnesses among children are heightened.
“That’s the normal thing,” she said. “With this going on, now it’s more crisis work.”
Kanosky has heard about hospitals telling medical workers to use one N95 mask for a week.
“That’s going to be a change for sure, because that’s not what we’re used to doing.” Instead, she was taught to change her protective gear every time she goes in and out of a room. On a normal 12-hour shift, she might go through 30 sets.
She is not bringing much from Arizona. Instead of an apartment, she’s staying at a hotel in the suburbs, where she was able to get a reduced rate by calling and inquiring about discounts for health care workers. Usually, she would pack a variety of clothes and items.
“I like to make my place feel a little homey,” she said. This time, she will still bring photos of her family and her boyfriend. Her family and friends have sent her masks. She’s bringing sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer. The rest of her luggage? Work clothes, mostly.
“I’m packing a little lighter than I normally would,” she said.
Although she won’t have the time or ability to be a tourist, she is looking forward to returning to Chicago. She has visited a few times, but it’s been years.
“I’m excited to come back,” she said.
