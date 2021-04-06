Travelers from Iowa, other states and Washington, D.C., will face extra COVID-19 mitigations as part of Chicago’s emergency travel order

Neighboring Iowa is among four states, along with the nation’s capital city, that will become subject to additional coronavirus mitigations under this week’s update of Chicago’s emergency travel order, the city’s public health department announced Tuesday.
Starting Friday, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Washington, D.C., will move up from the city’s “yellow” tier to the “orange” one, according to a Chicago Department of Public Health news release. Travelers coming from the latter tier, which will include 24 states and Washington, must quarantine for 10 days or test negative for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before arriving. People can avoid either requirement if they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks earlier.
Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, North Carolina and South Carolina will move down to the yellow tier that will include 25 states as well as Puerto Rico, according to CDPH. Those states and territory are not subject to additional restrictions.
The orange category includes states or territories that have a seven-day rolling average above 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents, while yellow states are under that threshold.
The travel order is updated every two weeks and goes into effect Friday at midnight. Essential workers traveling for their job are exempt, as are people traveling for medical or care-taking reasons. People passing through the orange states for less than 24 hours also are exempt unless their final destination is that state.
The travel order was implemented over the Fourth of July weekend, but officials have said the list is meant to educate residents and have not strictly enforced it.
Tuesday’s news release also noted that the city’s own case rate has increased over the past few weeks and people should avoid “nonessential travel” regardless of whether their destination is on the travel order’s orange tier.
