Tribune Publishing confirms rival bid, says it could lead to ‘superior proposal’ for Chicago-based newspaper company

“There can be no assurance that the discussions with Newslight and its principals will result in a binding proposal, that the special committee will determine that any such proposal constitutes a ‘Superior Proposal’ or that a transaction with Newslight will be approved or consummated on any particular terms or at all,” the company said.

Tribune Publishing said its board continues to recommend that Tribune shareholders vote in favor of the Alden proposal. No vote has been scheduled.

In addition to the Chicago Tribune, Tribune Publishing owns The Baltimore Sun; the Hartford (Connecticut) Courant; the Orlando (Florida) Sentinel; the South Florida Sun Sentinel; New York Daily News; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland; The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania; the Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia; and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Tribune reported on the rival bid Sunday night, at which time Alden did not respond to a request for comment and Tim Ragones, a spokesman for the special committee of the Tribune Publishing board vetting the offers, declined to comment.