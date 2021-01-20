Tribune Publishing sued for $4.8 million in missed rent payments as it exits Prudential Plaza

CHICAGO — As the Chicago Tribune prepares to move from Prudential Plaza, the owner of the downtown office complex has sued the newspaper’s parent company for $4.8 million in unpaid rent.

Property owner Sterling Bay filed the lawsuit against Tribune Publishing Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

The Chicago-based newspaper chain hasn’t paid rent since March, and the company’s letter of credit ran out of funds earlier this month, the suit alleges. The letter of credit was created when the lease was signed in October 2017, according to the complaint.

A letter of credit establishes cash reserves that can be used to cover expenses such as missed rent payments.

Sterling Bay seeks $4.8 million to replace the exhausted reserves, as well as interest, damages and legal costs.

The lawsuit comes less than two weeks after Tribune Publishing said it plans to move the Tribune’s newsroom and offices to the Freedom Center printing facility along the Chicago River.