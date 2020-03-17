TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Chicago officials had warned that they expected to be short on election judges to staff polling places. They also had to scramble to replace more than 200 sites that declined to host voters during the COVID-19 pandemic, including nursing homes and senior facilities that wanted to minimize the threat to their older residents, who are particularly at risk from the disease.
Jim Allen, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, said Tuesday morning that the board asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week to cancel in-person voting and expand other options, including mail-in ballots, but the governor refused.
"We were urging the postponement of the election, the abandonment of the polling place model of voting and a conversion to vote by mail for the safety of the voting public," Allen said.
Pritzker responded heatedly during a daily briefing on the state's coronavirus cases. He said state law
does not give a governor the authority to make the sweeping changes that Chicago election officials wanted.
"I will not use this moment, this moment, to supersede my constitutional authority," Pritzker said. “There are people out there who want to say, 'Its a crisis, bend the rules and overstep your authority.' Let me tell you this: It is exactly in times like these when the constitutional boundaries of our democracy should be respected above all else. And if people want to criticize me for that, well go ahead, I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.”
Staffers for Pritzker fired back earlier, saying the Chicago board was concerned about shortages of election judges but refused numerous offers of help.
"This is a lie," Pritzker's chief of staff, Anne Caprara, wrote on Twitter. “And frankly, given what we are dealing with in this moment, I’m disgusted that Jim Allen would lie like this. We offered them the national guard, young volunteers and assistance with keeping polling places clean.”