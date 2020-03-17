TUESDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus and Central Illinois

Pritzker was among governors on a conference call earlier Monday with President Donald Trump. He said he and the other state leaders learned “a little bit” about where the federal government will help states on coronavirus response efforts.
The federal government is attempting to obtain more respirators and ventilators, but federal officials also encouraged states to “go ahead and use whatever supply chain they have access to, to try to obtain our own as well,” Pritzker said.
The federal government gave Illinois permission to develop its own coronavirus tests, which has expanded testing availability, Pritzker said.
The state has had to scramble to create more coronavirus testing capability, Pritzker said, continuing a critique of Trump and the federal government’s response to the pandemic.
“Together, our state lab and hospital partners are ramping up testing to levels necessary for us to better understand the presence and patterns of the spread of the virus in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “But to get a full picture of that, we need the federal government to lead, follow or get out of the way.”
The federal government also issued new guidelines Monday for Americans on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic, titled “15 Days to Slow the Spread.” The 15 days are seen as a trial period for the new recommendations and add to previous guidance about practicing good hygiene, staying home if sick and following state and local authorities.
Highlights of the guidance:
— Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
— Older people: Stay home and away from other people.
— Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. Use drive-through, pickup or delivery options.
— People in a home where someone has tested positive for COVID-19: Keep the entire household at home.
— People with serious underlying health conditions that can put them at increased risk: Stay home and away from other people.
— Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
— Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.
— Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities except to provide critical assistance.
— In states with evidence of community transmission: Bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where people congregate should close.
— Schools should be closed in areas with community transmission and in surrounding areas, and if the virus has been detected in people associated with the school.