Two boys raise more than $1,500 for Naperville tornado victims by selling lemonade, Gatorade

NAPERVILLE — Clark Roush and Markus Trivedi hid in their basements the night of June 20 as an EF-3 tornado hit about three miles south.
It was scary, "but luckily it didn't hit us," Markus said.
The two 11-year-olds learned just how lucky they were the next day when they heard about the devastation that occurred not far from their homes. One of Markus' friends was directly impacted, he said.
The pair wanted to help and decided they would sell lemonade and Gatorade outside Clark's Naperville home June 26, with proceeds going to the Red Cross.
They ended up raising more than $1,500 from sales at their stand and online donations.
"I did not think it would be that high," said Clark, who attended Steeple Run Elementary School with Markus. Both boys are headed to sixth grade at a new school this fall.
Markus, who has held hot cocoa fundraisers in the past, raised more than $1,000 through in-person sales. Had the weather not turned bad, they might have made more, the Lisle resident said.
"The rain probably kept some people away," Markus said.
"I was surprised by the number of people donating in Venmo and Zelle," he added. They were able to set up mobile payments for anyone who could not come out in person.
They went through 15 gallons of lemonade and 10 gallons of Gatorade, charging $1 for a 16-ounce drink, Markus said.
"Most people gave $20s, there were a lot of $20s. A lot of ones and fives," he said of those who chose to give more than $1 in order to help a good cause.
"We had people giving anywhere from $5 to $100,″ said Michelle Roush, Clark's mother. She estimated they had about 50 customers.
"I'm surprised at how many people that came out, but I'm not surprised at the generosity," she said. "People want to help in times like these but it can be overwhelming to know how."
Clark mailed the check to the Red Cross Thursday, and included a handwritten letter thanking the agency for the tornado relief.
"It feels good knowing we're giving them a decent chunk of change that could turn around a family that struggled or lost something that night," Michelle Roush said.
"Homes were destroyed three miles away from us," Clark said. "I wanted to help them rebuild ... and be a good neighbor."
"We liked seeing how the community responded to these (events)," Markus said.
The Red Cross continues to collect money for tornado victims. Donations can be made online at
redcross.org, by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW, texting REDCROSS to 90999, using Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa or through the mail. More information is available at the Red Cross website.
See the new Illinois laws that took effect July 1
665 bills
The Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved 665 bills this legislative session, with the vast majority awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
But, Pritzker has signed 42 bills into law. A handful of those will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but most went into effect immediately upon signing or will take effect this Thursday.
Here are some notable new laws in effect now or on Thursday that Illinoisans should know.
CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
Election reform
With pandemic-related delays to U.S. Census redistricting numbers, lawmakers moved back the state's 2022 primary election from March 15 to June 28. The legislation also makes Election Day a state holiday, requires every county to have at least one universal voting center and allow people to be added to a permanent vote-by-mail list. (
SB825)
Photo by Jose M. Osorio, Chicago Tribune
Vote by mail
Some pandemic-induced changes to voting for the 2020 general election, such as vote-by-mail and curbside drop-off, will now be permanent features of future elections. (
House Bill 1871)
State legislative redistricting
As they are tasked with doing every 10 years, lawmakers approved new district boundaries for the Illinois House and Senate. The Democrat-drawn maps, which utilized the U.S. Census' American Community Survey instead of waiting for the decennial census numbers that will arrive later this year, have been challenged in court by Republicans and some other groups. (
HB2777)
Photo by Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune
Illinois Supreme Court redistricting
The seven-person Illinois Supreme Court's district boundaries were successfully redrawn for the first time since the 1960s. (
SB642)
Photo by Capitol News Illinois
Police reform
There was no more controversial bill that passed this year than House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act, which passed during the lame duck session this January. The provisions ending cash bail and requiring all police to wear body cameras will not take effect until 2023 and 2025, respectively. But starting Thursday, police will be required to render aid to the injured, intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force and and be limited in use of force. It also offers stricter guidelines for the decertification of officers and would allow people to file anonymous complaints of police misconduct. (
HB3653)
Payday loans
Lenders are now prohibited from charging more than 36% annual percentage rate on consumer loans. The average rate in Illinois was nearly 300% prior to the law's signing. (
SB1792)
Vaccine lottery
Tucked into the state's fiscal year 2022 budget is $10 million for a "vaccine lottery." All Illinois residents vaccinated by July 1 will be automatically entered into the contest. It includes $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth. (SB2800)
Photo by Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune
COVID-19 emergency housing
Created guidelines for distributing more than $1 billion in federal stimulus funds for COVID-related housing relief. Also creates automatic sealing of evictions during the pandemic. (
SB2877)
Pretrial interest
Victims in personal injury and wrongful death cases will be allowed to collect interest from defendants from the time a lawsuit is filed. It is meant to incentivize settlement of these cases. It was supported by the trial lawyers and opposed by business groups. (
SB72)
Casino labor
All casino applicants in Illinois are now required to enter into a project-labor agreement when seeking a new or renewed license. (
SB1360)
Crime victims compensation
Provides that a victim's criminal history or felony status shall not automatically prevent compensation to that victim or the victim's family. Extends the applicant's period for submitting requested information to 45 days from 30 days and provides that a final award shall not exceed $45,000, up from $27,000, for a crime committed on or after August 7, 2022. (
HB3295)
Electronic signature
Provides that a contract, record, or signature may not be denied legal effect or enforceability simply because it is in electronic form or an electronic record was used in its formation. Provides that if a law requires a record to be in writing, an electronic record satisfies the law. (
SB2176)
