U of I offers new camp for high school students with autism
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is offering a new, virtual summer camp for high school students with autism who want to learn more about college life.

The free camp will be offered June 22 to 25, via Zoom. Students who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors this fall will learn about opportunities and resources the university offers to people with autism and get tips on how to succeed in college. One of the sessions is aimed at parents, with information on how to help their student make the transition to college.

Jeanne Kramer, program coordinator for The Autism Program of Illinois, said it's tough for some students to share with others that they have autism. During the online camp, potential university students can meet peers and learn about resources available on campus.

The deadline to register for the camp, known as I Ready, is May 24.

