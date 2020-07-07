U. of I. starts offering saliva-based COVID-19 tests at Urbana-Champaign campus, but won’t say if students are required to take them

Tim Killeen, president of the University of Illinois System, called the new saliva testing a breakthrough that has the potential to help not only the campus community but other Illinois residents. Compared with the uncomfortable nasal swabs first used to detect COVID-19, the saliva-based system could be replicated more easily because trained medical workers are not required to conduct them and fewer chemical reagents are needed, Killeen said.

Preliminary information about the accuracy of the test is also promising, he said, explaining that researchers have compared results from individuals who underwent both type of tests. Before the new school year begins, UIUC plans to open more than a dozen additional on-campus testing locations and will also roll out the saliva tests on its Springfield and Chicago campuses.

“We can’t say categorically, ‘Sign here, this is absolutely required.' But the expectation is that every member of our community will take it,” Killeen said, standing outside the tent after submitting his own sample. “It’s very noninvasive. You walk in. ... It’s simple.”