 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U of Illinois requiring vaccination for on-campus students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois is requiring students attending classes in person this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before stepping onto its three campuses, officials said Monday.

In a mass email, University President Tim Killeen said the requirement for its campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago is consistent with the school’s own modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, students have helped make the University of Illinois System a model for the nation — a model of community, a model of safety and a model of pulling together for the common good,” Killeen said. “We look forward to their help in setting the standard again this fall, a semester that will restore most in-person instruction and many of the other traditional rhythms of campus life that COVID interrupted last year. Widespread vaccinations will help us do that.”

Students who can’t be vaccinated because of their health or other reasons must follow each campus’ COVID-19 protocols, according to officials. Those who are studying remotely aren’t required to conform to vaccination requirements. Killeen says vaccination guidelines for faculty and staff are still being developed.

Other major Illinois universities, including the University of Chicago, DePaul and Northwestern are requiring their students to be vaccinated before they return to class.

People are also reading…

Other Illinois public universities have yet to announce whether COVID-19 vaccination will be mandated this fall. Illinois State University has announced it won’t require students get shots.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

At approximately 10:13 a.m. Saturday, eight motorcycles were traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in Will County. One of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain reaction involving all eight motorcycles, according to Illinois State Police.

Vaccinated Illinoisans automatically entered into $10M lottery

Vaccinated Illinoisans automatically entered into $10M lottery

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “all in for the win” vaccine lottery at an event in Chicago, noting it would award $7 million in cash prizes for adults 18 years of age and older, as well as $3 million in scholarship awards for Illinoisans ages 12 to 17.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surge In Violent Crime Dominates NYC Vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News