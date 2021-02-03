Ulta Beauty plans to increase Black-owned brands as part of $25 million diversity push

Ross, known for her roles on the TV series "Black-ish" and "Girlfriends," will focus on Black-owned brand development, diverse leadership and supplier diversity. Her new role does not include being an on-air spokeswoman for Ulta’s diversity efforts, Ziesemer said.

Ulta will also invest $2 million for mandatory in-store inclusivity training for its associates beginning in March to address unconscious bias, the retailer said.

Founded in 1990, Bolingbrook-based Ulta is the largest beauty retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,250 stores across 50 states.

“As the country’s beauty retail leader, we believe we have the power to shape how the world sees beauty and as such, we have a responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, inclusivity and equity,” Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty’s CEO, said in a news release.

Corporate America has increased its public commitment to diversity and inclusion in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, and the widespread civil unrest that followed.

Last week, Northbrook-based home furnishings retailer Crate and Barrel announced it is joining a pledge to ensure 15% of its products are supplied by Black businesses, artists and designers by 2024.