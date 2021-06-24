Unclear when Rock River will fully reopen after Chemtool fire

ROCKTON — The Rock River near the site of the Chemtool fire remains closed until further notice.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has posted on its website that conservation police have determined that navigation on the Rock River "is significantly dangerous to the public at this time."

Recreational boat traffic is prohibited from the Rockton Dam in Winnebago County upstream to the Wisconsin border.

"At present, there are emergency personnel and workers near the site; the closure is intended to help keep both those emergency personnel, workers and the public safe as fire response continues and clean-up work begins," the IDNR stated.

Containment booms, which are being used on the river north of Rockton Dam to prevent the spread or leakage of any contaminants from the site of the massive June 14 industrial fire at Chemtool, as well as DNR boats and other pieces of equipment are staged in the river in that area.

"We're just trying to keep the recreational traffic away from that area," said Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson.

Neither polyfluorinated alkyl substances, a fire suppressant foam known as PFAS, nor any other products from the Chemtool site have entered the waterway, Wilson said.

"Nothing like that is in the water," he said. "There is no chemical runoff in the water."

Wilson said four different environmental cleanup agencies are on site.

The Fourth of July weekend is less than two weeks away, a time when the Rock River is populated with a lot of boating enthusiasts.

"It will reopen as soon as all of the personnel and equipment are removed from the area," said DNR Capt. Laura Petreikis. "Hopefully, it won't take that long, but I don't have a definitive time frame."

"We're just asking our residents to be patient," Wilson said. "As soon as it is open, we will make everyone aware of it."

'Forever chemical' contained at Chemtool site

Polyfluorinated alkyl substances, a fire suppressant foam known as PFAS, is known as a "forever chemical" because it fails to break down and can accumulate over time, leading to adverse effects on human health.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, some studies in humans suggest that certain PFAS may be associated with fertility issues, increased cholesterol, liver damage, changes in the immune system and an increased risk of certain cancers such as testicular and kidney cancer.

The day after the Chemtool fire, about 3,200 gallons of PFAS foam was applied to the blaze by U.S. Pump, a Louisiana-based industrial firefighting crew that has expertise in spill cleanup and was hired by Lubrizol to help extinguish the fire.

The company switched to another fire suppressant when the use of the PFAS foam was brought to Fire Chief Kirk Wilson's attention.

"As far as I know, all of it has been collected and put into a containment unit on site," Wilson said. "As far as where they are taking it, we are not sure where they are going to take the product."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0