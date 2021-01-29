Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all Illinois metro areas

SPRINGFIELD — The number of non-farm jobs decreased over the year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in December, according to preliminary data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security

The unemployment rate increased over the year in all metro areas. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported before 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

"As Illinois works to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic with the ongoing vaccine rollout, IDES remains committed to supporting displaced workers and families by offering support and services to those who need it," said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes, through a press release. "The Pritzker administration and IDES continue to work with the U.S. Department of Labor to implement the new federal unemployment program changes as seamlessly as possible to ensure claimants have access to benefits for which they are eligible to receive."

