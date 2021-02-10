Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class

Further, after weeks of pointing to $100 million that has been spent to make schools safe, Lightfoot and Jackson said that the vote itself by the union "reaffirms the strength and fairness of our plan, which provides families and employees certainty about returning to schools and guarantees the best possible health and safety protocols."

The first wave of students and staff, in pre-K and special education, is due back Thursday, with parents still having the option of remote learning. Those students briefly returned last month, but then stopped amid the escalating fight with the union, which voted to continue remote teaching and reject the district's plans.

Other students in K-8 will return in the coming weeks for limited classroom instruction, with teachers returning before students. Students in K-5 would return March 1, with staff returning Feb. 22. Students in grades 6-8 would return March 8, with teachers returning March 1. No plans have been set for high school students, who'll continue with online learning.

Just how many students will return to school in the next few weeks is unknown. But some parents say they're not convinced that schools are safe enough to send their children back.