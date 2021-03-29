Union-backed coalition outlines broad new energy plan for Illinois

Rep. Ann Williams, a Chicago Democrat and the chief sponsor of CEJA, said although all parties involved in the energy conversation may not fully agree, CEJA should be the foundation of the conversation because of its equity-based approach and input from Illinois residents.

“At the end of the day, I think our goals are aligned [with CUJA],” Williams said in an interview. “We understand that you cannot pass, nor should you pass an energy bill without significant input from our labor partners, and I consider organized labor to be a critical part of developing the consensus to move the package forward.”

CUJA sponsors emphasized the job creation aspect of their bill.

Hastings cited an article by Vox regarding wariness of the move to wind and solar jobs from some major unions. The article said that currently in the United States, there are 28 utility-scale farms being built and 21 of those projects are nonunion. On the solar side, 40 out of the 61 utility-scale solar projects being built are nonunion solar jobs.