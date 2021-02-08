Union leaders send Chicago schools reopening plan to members

CHICAGO — Leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union agreed Monday to let thousands of union members vote on a proposed deal to get students back into classes, clearing another hurdle in the fight to reopen the nation's third-largest school district amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the union's house of delegates didn't issue a recommendation on the proposal that calls for more teacher vaccinations and metrics allowing school closures when COVID-19 infections spike.

Union members will vote Tuesday. If they approve it, the first batch of Chicago Public Schools students are expected in classes on Thursday and others in K-8 gradually returning over the next few weeks for limited in-person learning. If they reject it, the possibility of a teacher lockout or strikewill loom again. No plans have been set for high school students’ return.

Both sides have been negotiating for months over plans to gradually bring back students in the roughly 340,000-student district, something with which schools worldwide have grappled. The contentious issues in Chicago included vaccinations, metrics to gauge school infections and accommodations for teachers who have a family member more susceptible to coronavirus.