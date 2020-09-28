United Airlines pilots accept deal to avoid nearly 3,000 furloughs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Airlines pilots agreed to a deal that will spare almost 3,000 pilots from furloughs through at least June.

Pilots agreed to work fewer hours to avoid the furloughs, with the most junior pilots who were at greatest risk of furloughs facing the greatest reductions, according to the union representing United’s 3,000 pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association.

“In addition to avoiding furloughs, this agreement greatly enhances our ability to bounce back -- so we can welcome more passengers and return to the 2019 levels of seat and fleet advancement more quickly,” United’s Bryan Quigley, senior vice president of flight operations, said in a message to pilots on Monday.

The agreement also opens a voluntary separation program to a wider pool of pilots and gradually ramps pilots' hours back up as passengers return, according to the union.

Chicago-based United warned it planned to furlough 2,850 of its 13,000 pilots earlier this month, along with 13,500 employees in other roles, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on air travel.

Airlines that accepted billions in federal aid this spring agreed to avoid layoffs before Oct. 1.

Unions representing airline industry employees and airline executives are pushing for additional aid to preserve jobs, but in the meantime, tens of thousands of employees are still facing furloughs, including the other United employees.

