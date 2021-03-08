United Center limits vaccinations to only Chicagoans after majority of appointments made by those outside the city

Guidance on who can register for the United Center mass vaccination site is changing to focus on Chicagoans after the majority of early appointments were made by those who live outside the city, officials said Sunday.

In a shift announced by officials citing guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make vaccine distribution more equitable and reach communities most vulnerable to the coronavirus, appointments on Zocdoc will be restricted to Chicagoans.

Since registration for the United Center site began Thursday, more than 40,000 seniors booked appointments, according to a Sunday news release, and those appointments will be honored. But fewer than 40% of the appointments were made by Chicago residents.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, residents outside Cook County were no longer eligible for appointments at the site.

For Chicagoans, appointments are now available to those who are 65 or older and those 18 and older with underlying health conditions. There are still tens of thousands of open slots, according to the news release. Appointments can be made by visiting www.zocdoc.com/vaccine or calling 312-746-4835.