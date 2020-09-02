Universities are suspending students who party without masks and flout social distancing: ‘If you don’t abide by the rules, there’s no place for you here’

Also in the Hoosier state, Indiana University’s board of trustees passed a policy Aug. 5 underscoring that students who fail or refuse to comply with health and safety directives related to COVID-19 can be suspended or expelled.

That policy will be applied to a recent gathering of about 100 people off campus in Bloomington. A video of the event circulated on Twitter but has since been removed from public viewing.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney said the school began contacting involved students last week and planned to issue suspensions, though he did not know how many students were affected. The off-campus party violated local prohibitions on gatherings of more than 50 people, he said. The city has since reduced the limit to 15.

With many Illinois colleges beginning classes in the last two weeks, few local examples have yet to emerge. But many of the policies are consistent with what’s transpired at other campuses.

In one of the more forceful approaches, Northwestern University is effectively enlisting nearby residents to help monitor off-campus behavior.