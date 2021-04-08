University of Chicago launching nation’s first quantum startup accelerator. Will South Side be the Silicon Valley of next-gen technology?

“There has been an explosion in the last few years of interest in quantum technologies,” said DeMarco, head of Quantum Leap Challenge Institute funded by the National Science Foundation. “And the U.S. was a little bit behind.”

China alone has invested about $11 billion in quantum technology, DeMarco said. President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan calls for $35 billion devoted to “technology breakthroughs,” including quantum computing.

Duality is taking applications for its first round of awards at its website, www.dualityaccelerator.com, through May 14. The program is seeking a diverse pool of applicants based on race, gender and ethnicity.

If Duality is successful, it could be a boon for Hyde Park and the South Side, attracting startups, manufacturers and tech talent, and bringing new jobs to the area.

“There will be an exponential growth in jobs in this arena,” Schrankler said. “All of a sudden, on the South Side, you’re going to see all these startup companies coming to Chicago to be close to that epicenter.”