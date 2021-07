University of Chicago Medicine mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers

University of Chicago Medicine is requiring its workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, making it at least the second Chicago-area hospital system to do so.

The requirement will apply to employees, volunteers and contractors, though the mandate may be subject to discussion with various unions representing employees, system leaders said in a memo to students, faculty and staff Tuesday.

“We are joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines in arriving at our decision,” said the memo from Dr. Kenneth Polonsky, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs, and Tom Jackiewicz, University of Chicago Medical Center president.

They said a similar message would be sent to employees of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial hospital in Harvey.

The University of Chicago has also announced vaccine-related requirements for university employees and students.

With the move, University of Chicago Medicine joins other hospital systems that have also announced vaccine mandates, including Loyola Medicine, systems in southern Illinois, and others across the country.

