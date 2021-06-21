University of Illinois campuses to require COVID-19 vaccine this fall

The University of Illinois will require students who plan to study in person at any of its three campuses this fall to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants. It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s goals,” System President Tim Killeen said in an email message Monday.
The announcement, shared by email Monday, comes after large private colleges in Chicago and the suburbs already moved to mandate the shots. Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, Loyola University, DePaul University and others have already shared those intentions with students.
U. of I. campuses in Urbana- Champaign, Chicago and Springfield will individually release further details of their vaccination plans.
Students who continue studying remotely and those with medical conditions will be exempt from the requirement, Killeen said. Rules for faculty and staff are still being developed, he said.
As U. of I. moves to reinstate most in-person classes for the upcoming school year, widespread vaccinations will help restore “many of the other traditional rhythms of campus life that COVID interrupted,” Killeen said.
