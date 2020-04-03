University of Illinois financial hit from coronavirus ‘significant and growing,’ including $37 million in room and board refunds

Nearly all of the 89,000 students enrolled at U. of I. campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield have moved home to finish their semesters online since the COVID-19 crisis escalated last month. Those who lived in campus dorms or university-owned apartments were urged to leave and can have portions of their fees for housing and meal reimbursed.

About 600 students have remained in residence halls in Chicago and 500 in Urbana-Champaign, according to school chancellors.

Chancellors also indicated that more relief could be provided to students in the near future.

Susan Koch, chancellor of the Springfield campus, said she is “anticipating some additional refund decisions.” She did not elaborate on what the refunds would cover.

"We have provided prorated refunds for housing and dining where appropriate and are examining other refunds," she told trustees.

University of Illinois at Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis said he was also reviewing whether to offer more refunds for service fees. A school spokeswoman said that could include costs for recreation, student centers, student programming and athletics.