University of Illinois health system to require workers to get vaccinated

UI Health, which includes University of Illinois Hospital on Chicago's West Side, will require its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, the system announced Wednesday.

The announcement came the same day the University of Illinois system said it would require faculty and staff to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.

In requiring shots, the health system joins a growing number of hospital systems across the state and country mandating the vaccines for workers. Loyola Medicine and University of Chicago Medicine made similar announcements in recent weeks.

UIC faculty and staff are being asked to disclose their vaccination status through an online portal by Aug. 1. People who request and receive exemptions will be required to undergo weekly, on-campus COVID-19 saliva testing and quarantine if exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

For UI Health workers, some aspects of the mandate’s implementation will be different, and details were expected to go out on that Wednesday.