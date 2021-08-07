University of Illinois, Parkland hope new admissions law gives 'peace of mind' for transfers

CHAMPAIGN — Since a new law allows the University of Illinois to grant automatic transfer admission to qualifying in-state community-college students starting in spring 2022, can the school also ensure a spot in any major?

“This bill guarantees admission to the university, not to any one of its programs,” UI admissions Director Andy Borst said.

Armed with the B average, 36 transferable credit hours and English-proficiency requirements mandated in the new law, an in-state community-college student might not be able to automatically enroll in, say, the UI’s Grainger College of Engineering, where the middle 50 percent of students have an ACT score between 32 and 35.

But school advisers and admissions officers will work with those students to find a degree placement that works for them, or place them in the Division of General Studies until a track is determined.

“If a student says they’re interested in Gies business, social media and marketing,” where the middle half of admitted freshman scored between 30 and 33 on the ACT, “we might work with them to do advertising if it’s a better fit,” Borst said.

Originally, Senate Bill 796, signed into law Friday, was written to guarantee admission for state high school applicants who graduated in the top 10 percent of their class, but the UI opposed the measure.

“We had concerns about maintaining the integrity of our admissions process,” Borst said. “We worked with the Legislature and our local politicians and bill sponsors came up with language we were comfortable with.”

With wide variability in K-12 school funding throughout the state, Borst said, the UI opposes an automatic, formula- based freshman admissions program.

“More students want to attend the university than would fit,” he said. “We have more confidence that students who go through Illinois community colleges and complete pre-college curriculum would come to our campus and be successful.”

The new law won’t affect existing transfer or dual-enrollment programs like Parkland Pathways, said Parkland spokesperson Stephanie Stuart.

“Community-college students historically are coming from diverse, low-income and first-generation households,” Stuart said. “The bill helps pinpoint what they’re aiming for, and describes characteristics of a successful community-college student.”

Unlike the new law, Parkland Pathways is set up for concurrent enrollment in UI and Parkland classes and only applies to the UI’s Urbana-Champaign campus.

Qualifying Parkland students will now be able to transfer to programs at the UI’s Springfield and Chicago campuses with less hassle as well: The new law guarantees admission to whichever of the three campuses the student applies to.

The Illinois Commitment Program, guaranteeing tuition-free undergraduate study for incoming students whose families make less than $67,100 a year, had a bigger effect on transfers than freshman admits, Borst said.

“We’re hoping to see the same thing for guaranteed transfer students, who may have been admissible all along,” he said.

The UI will publicize the program heading into the fall 2022 semester, where the transfer volume is about four times as high, Borst said.

“Knowing there’s a streamlined pathway into the UI system that’s outlined for families, even if it’s not Parkland Pathways, will bring some peace of mind to the transfer process,” Stuart said.

