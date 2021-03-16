 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Illinois planning return to in-person learning
0 comments
editor's pick topical

University of Illinois planning return to in-person learning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Illinois announced Tuesday its campuses will be returning to more normal operations in the fall.

The school is planning to return most of its classes and labs in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield to an in-person learning format in the fall, according to a news release. The university said the increasing rate of coronavirus vaccination and its own testing program, covidSHIELD, led to the decision.

The university is including hybrid and remote learning options in its planning for large-lecture courses based on advice form public health officials, the release states.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates on how buying a digital subscription supports local journalism

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News