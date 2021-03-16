University of Illinois planning return to in-person learning

The University of Illinois announced Tuesday its campuses will be returning to more normal operations in the fall.
The school is planning to return most of its classes and labs in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield to an in-person learning format in the fall, according to a news release. The university said the increasing rate of coronavirus vaccination and its own testing program, covidSHIELD, led to the decision.
The university is including hybrid and remote learning options in its planning for large-lecture courses based on advice form public health officials, the release states.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!