University of Illinois shifting classes online on March 23, after spring break

Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus file

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus figures to be much less busy after Friday. Spring break is next week, then, beginning March 23, classes will be taught online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune

URBANA — The University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana campus has announced that classes will shift to online instruction beginning March 23 upon return from spring break.

The move was announced Wednesday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes will continue as normal through Friday before spring break next week. Then, “face-to-face courses will be canceled beginning March 23,” according to the announcement from Chancellor Robert J. Jones and Vice Chancellor Andreas C. Cangellaris. Most courses will be taught via alternative, online delivery approaches, the announcement said.

Students are encouraged to stay at their permanent home after spring break. However, students who are unable to return home or who do not have adequate computer and internet access at home are welcome to stay or return to campus, the announcement said. Residence and dining halls will remain open.

The school also announced that, beginning Friday, it is indefinitely suspending events that are university-sponsored or hosted by registered student organizations with more than 50 attendees.

