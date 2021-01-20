University of Illinois tuition hike, delayed because of COVID-19, will kick in next year, as trustees consider room and board cost increase

Citing the pandemic’s toll on Illinois families, Wilson said the university’s proposal recognizes that many Americans already struggle to pay for college.

“We might have increased some of our housing costs more if we weren’t in a pandemic, frankly, because we have issues to keep residence halls safe, to keep them upgraded, to ensure that we have the right staffing ... but we’ve really held the line on that and on fees,” she said. “This is a very responsible proposal for students.”

Colleges, too, are reeling from the pandemic. They needed to refund room and board payments when classes moved online, saw smaller enrollments this fall and spent more on technology to enhance remote learning.

In November, U. of I. projected a loss of $270 million due to the pandemic and said it would tap an additional $121.3 million in reserve funds to cover anticipated expenses. Over the summer, the university froze most hiring, reduced travel and related expenses, and put capital projects on hold.

While undergraduate enrollment decreased slightly, gains in graduate students, particularly in online programs, pushed total enrollment to a record 90,343 students. That led tuition revenue to increase by 1% to $1.3 billion, representing 57% of the university’s general operating funds.