University of Illinois tuition hike, delayed because of COVID-19, will kick in next year, as trustees consider room and board cost increase

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois will become more expensive for some in-state students next fall if the board of trustees agrees to raise fees for housing and campus services.
Despite concerns about the ballooning cost of college, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials are expected to propose the increases at a Wednesday meeting of the board’s academic and student affairs committee.
If the full board passes the measure at its Thursday meeting, rates for undergraduate room and board would increase by 2% at the Urbana-Champaign campus, 2.6% at the Chicago campus and 1.4% at the Springfield campus for new students in the 2021-22 school year. The proposal also calls for student fees and assessments to rise by 0.8% at the two most populous locations.
While tuition would remain the same, new in-state undergraduates and sophomores will have to pay more for the first time since 2014. Trustees approved the tuition increase before the pandemic, but the university paid the difference this year — using federal stimulus money, financial aid and private donations — to provide relief during challenging times.
Per the existing rates, standard undergraduate tuition continues to be $12,254 at the flagship campus, $10,776 in Chicago and $9,502 in Springfield. State law bars public universities from raising tuition on Illinois undergraduates after they enroll, and the housing rates will not rise for current students.
Adding in the proposed room and board and student fees, the base “sticker price” of attending the Urbana-Champaign campus would be $26,834 for new resident undergraduates.
Barbara Wilson, vice president for academic affairs for the U. of I. system, described the proposed increases in student fees and housing as “modest” and necessary to offset inflation.
“The big chunk of costs are tuition, and we are holding that flat,” Wilson said in an interview. “In our minds, that is a huge part of our commitment to affordability. Institutions have increased tuition to cover costs, and we are not.”
Under the proposal, students in Urbana-Champaign and Chicago would see a slight increase for student fees — $26 and $28, respectively — but the largest uptick across campuses relates to residence halls. If the measure passes, room and board rates for undergraduate housing would jump by $224 in Urbana-Champaign, $300 in Chicago and $150 in Springfield. Total room and board costs proposed for new students are $11,392, $11,833 and $10,960 in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield, respectively.
Wilson said the increases are needed to pay for facility upgrades, meet workforce requirements and provide services to students. She noted that not everyone lives in campus dorms — only freshmen at Urbana-Champaign are required to — and the vast majority of undergraduates in Chicago commute. A university spokesman added that only 38% of Springfield students live in dorms, where housing rates haven’t increased since 2017.
Citing the pandemic’s toll on Illinois families, Wilson said the university’s proposal recognizes that many Americans already struggle to pay for college.
“We might have increased some of our housing costs more if we weren’t in a pandemic, frankly, because we have issues to keep residence halls safe, to keep them upgraded, to ensure that we have the right staffing ... but we’ve really held the line on that and on fees,” she said. “This is a very responsible proposal for students.”
Colleges, too, are reeling from the pandemic. They needed to refund room and board payments when classes moved online, saw smaller enrollments this fall and spent more on technology to enhance remote learning.
In November, U. of I. projected a loss of $270 million due to the pandemic and said it would tap an additional $121.3 million in reserve funds to cover anticipated expenses. Over the summer, the university froze most hiring, reduced travel and related expenses, and put capital projects on hold.
While undergraduate enrollment decreased slightly, gains in graduate students, particularly in online programs, pushed total enrollment to a record 90,343 students. That led tuition revenue to increase by 1% to $1.3 billion, representing 57% of the university’s general operating funds.
Schools haven’t jacked up tuition due to the financial crisis, according to a recent study from the College Board. The study found that average tuition increases at public four-year institutions and private four-year universities were among the lowest in three decades.
But in the months ahead, it’s unknown if colleges will intentionally keep prices low to attract more students or if they will need to rely more on tuition revenue.
In June, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a tuition increase of 1.9% for students whose families make more than $120,000 annually. The Ohio State University also raised tuition by 3.9% this year. Purdue University, meanwhile, announced it will extend its decadelong tuition freeze through the 2022 school year — keeping tuition at $9,992 for Indiana residents.
In Illinois, colleges must also contend with the prospect of budget cuts. After the graduated-rate income tax amendment failed to pass in the general election, eliminating a possible source of revenue, Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined $700 million in state cuts. Higher education advocates worry that funding for public universities and need-based scholarships could be slashed.
Still, U. of I. trustees have asked for an 8.3% increase in state appropriations, a request sent to Pritzker, lawmakers and the Illinois Board of Higher Education. The request does not reflect the final budget.
While U. of I. received federal stimulus money from the CARES Act and is expected to get more from the most recent package, university officials and the IBHE say the money will not cover all costs caused by the pandemic.
The academic and student affairs committee will hear the tuition and fees proposal at its 2:45 p.m. Wednesday meeting. It will make a recommendation to the board, which is set to vote Thursday morning.
What is Illinois known for? Here are 9 things - good, bad and in-between