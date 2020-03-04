University of Illinois VP to lead University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming trustees have chosen a University of Illinois System vice president to be the school's next president.

Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to offer a contract to Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the system of universities in Springfield, Chicago and Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

Seidel, 62, accepted the offer to lead Wyoming's only public, four-year university, based in Laramie.

"UW is such an incredibly strong and vibrant institution and it will have an enormous impact on the future of the state and region," Seidel said in a University of Wyoming release.

The three-year contract, which was still being finalized, will include an annual base salary of $365,000, a $60,000 housing allowance and a $50,000 contribution to a deferred compensation plan, according to the university.

Seidel will be the University of Wyoming's fifth president since 2013. He replaces Laurie Nichols, whose contract trustees decided not to renew in 2019 following an investigation into her interactions with employees, a process Nichols has described as unfair.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nichols is now president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.