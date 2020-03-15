UPDATE: Illinois governor orders bars and restaurants to close

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close starting Monday night, March 16 through March 30.
Pritzker’s action came in reaction to the crowds that filled restaurants and bars around the state on Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Earlier Sunday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked businesses that sell alcohol to reduce their capacity by more than half or not allow more than 100 people at a time.
Pritzker said he had tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars, not to congregate in crowds. He added that it is unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously.
“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” he said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”
Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association President, said he’s working with state and local officials to help restaurants and their employees during the two-week shutdown.
“We want to protect the health of our customers and our team numbers,” he said.
Toia said the organization will keep advocating for economic relief for restaurant employees and small businesses.
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker expects crowding issues at O’Hare International Airport to get worse Sunday, he said on an appearance on Meet the Press on NBC News. A press conference is planned this afternoon.
“So last night as people were flooding into O’Hare Airport, they were stuck in a small area, hundreds and hundreds of people, and that’s exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic,” Pritzker said on the NBC News program. “So we have that problem. And then today, it’s going to be even worse. There are a larger number of flights with more people coming and they seem completely unprepared.”
Pritzker said the federal government should have increased the Customs and Border Patrol staff numbers and the CDC personnel in the airport “doing checks,” continuing his criticism of the federal government handling of the spreading pandemic.
Pritzker said on Meet the Press that he received a call at 11 p.m. Saturday, responding to his criticisms on Twitter, “from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got.”
Pritzker’s administration has been talking directly to Customs and Border officials at O’Hare, as well as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and “our senators to make sure that we are getting the federal government to pay attention to this problem because we can’t have it happen all day today.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold an 11:30 a.m. news conference to talk about what the city will do to address the long lines at O’Hare. She’ll be joined by Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee. Watch live here.
Asked whether he would close bars and restaurants, following crowds of St. Patrick’s Day revelers being out at bars Saturday, Pritkzer said it’s something he’s considering.
“So we’re actually looking hard at that decision making today. We obviously saw what happened in Europe,” Pritzker said. “Nowhere in the United States really has there been a lockdown on bars and restaurants, but it’s something that we’re seriously looking at.”
“People aren’t understanding that, even if you’re healthy, even if you’re young, that you may be a carrier,” Pritzker said. “And you’re going to hand it over to somebody else. COVID-19 is spreading because even healthy people can be walking around, giving it to other people. So we need to go on lockdown.”
Illinois’ primary will still go on Tuesday, however, Pritzker said. Early voting hours have been expanded and voters have the option of a mail ballot.
“We’ve had record mail balloting this year. So we’re going to go ahead with it,” Pritzker said. “But we’ve been extra careful at all of our polling places. Everybody is practicing good hygiene. And we’re making sure that it’s safe for people to come and vote. The schools are closed, so many people will be voting in schools. And there won’t be big crowds.”
O’Hare was not the only airport plagued by delays. Travelers at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported waits over three hours on Saturday.
The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020
These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction