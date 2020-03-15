UPDATE: Illinois governor orders bars and restaurants to close

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker expects crowding issues at O’Hare International Airport to get worse Sunday, he said on an appearance on Meet the Press on NBC News. A press conference is planned this afternoon.

“So last night as people were flooding into O’Hare Airport, they were stuck in a small area, hundreds and hundreds of people, and that’s exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic,” Pritzker said on the NBC News program. “So we have that problem. And then today, it’s going to be even worse. There are a larger number of flights with more people coming and they seem completely unprepared.”

Pritzker said the federal government should have increased the Customs and Border Patrol staff numbers and the CDC personnel in the airport “doing checks,” continuing his criticism of the federal government handling of the spreading pandemic.

Pritzker said on Meet the Press that he received a call at 11 p.m. Saturday, responding to his criticisms on Twitter, “from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got.”