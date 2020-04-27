Updated: 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference on the latest developments with coronavirus in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease across the state, including the following 50 additional deaths.

The governor said 23% of the state total ventilator inventory is in use by COVID-19 patients. He also talked about downstate infection rates.

"I want to stop and take a moment now to address those who think that coronavirus is just a Chicago or a Cook County problem and that downstate Illinois is immune or doesn't need restrictions. Folks, that's just not how this virus operates," he said.

He said two of the top five counties by infection rate — Jasper and Randolph — are downstate. Jasper and Monroe counties have the top two rates of death per capita, he said.