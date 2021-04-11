Urban farmers work to bring fresh food to southwest Illinois

"I wanna just strengthen more people to be present in spaces in their own backyard to save what we have here in East St. Louis," Loveless said. "I've been fighting and saying for the longest (time) 'Take hold to the land before somebody else does'. I love the fact that people are using their voices in their own backyard."

But there's one thing that Loveless wishes she had more of:

"Land," she said. "It sounds so cliché, the land, because right now I know this is prime real estate here in East St. Louis, and I was so afraid of being left out."

"I feel like if I don't continue to have the network and have the voice, that I will be cut out."

Nevertheless, she's grateful for the support she's received from other Black women. It motivates her.

"Now that I understand why I'm doing it, it just feels so doggone liberating and so damn good," Loveless said about being a Black woman in urban farming. "I'm just proud of it, no matter what the outcome may be. It's the fact of the matter of the fight and that we never give up on whatever it is that we're working on. It just feels so good."