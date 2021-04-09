US Rep. Robin Kelly, new Illinois Democratic chair, promises stronger candidate recruitment in GOP strongholds

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Since 2013, Kelly has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers a diverse area from the South Side and south suburbs to the exurbs and Kankakee. Before she was elected chairman in March, Madigan held the post for 23 years.

She said that in order to preserve Democratic control of the U.S. House and build on the party’s narrow control of the U.S. Senate in next year’s midterm elections, Democrats need to focus their message on their response to COVID-19 — the push for vaccines and testing as well as pandemic stimulus assistance for workers, businesses and schools.

“We need to get our message out that we passed the American Rescue Plan, that we didn’t have one Republican vote,” Kelly said. “We have to make sure that we are touching the people we need to touch and leave no stone unturned.”

Kelly acknowledged that efforts to achieve bipartisanship with Republicans on many issues have been strained by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.