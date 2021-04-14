Use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine temporarily halted because of blood-clot cases

Despite their limited availability, Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been popular among recipients because of the convenience of not having to return for a second dose.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement that more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the country.

The federal agencies called for a "pause" on the use of J&J vaccine while they review data on the six blood-clot cases. It wasn't clear whether any of those cases involved people in Illinois.

"All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination," the statement said.

The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday "to further review these cases and assess their potential significance," the statement said. "FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.

A total of 483,720 vaccine doses are expected to be shipped to Illinois next week, and only 5,800 of those doses, or 1%, were expected to be the J&J variety, IDPH officials said.