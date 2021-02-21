Utility bills in some small Illinois towns skyrocket because of Texas cold

"Gov. Pritzker's quick action in declaring a winter emergency for the entire state offers our local towns the opportunity to receive assistance. While the assistance doesn't magically appear right when it is needed, we will continue to work to make sure our communities get much-needed relief," said state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville.

Rader isn't sure how much more residents will have to pay on their utility bills, which will come in April and May. Polanin said he is worried about many low-income families in the village who will have difficulty affording such a large increase. However, Rader did say he has seen natural gas usage go down in the village since informing residents last weekend of the price increases.

The Illinois Commerce Commission has been monitoring the situation and is encouraging residents across the state to conserve energy by setting their thermostats to 68 degrees and not using unnecessary appliances.

"Despite all of the recent snow and cold, Illinois has not experienced significantly extended power outages... advanced planning has served our state well," ICC chairwoman Carrie Zalewski said in a statement.