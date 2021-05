SPRINGFIELD — Sixty-five percent of Illinois adults have had at least one COVID shot and 48% are fully vaccinated, the state health department reported Sunday.

A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as midnight Sunday.

The department also reported 943 new COVID cases and 24 deaths on Sunday. There have been 22,623 deaths since the pandemic started.

