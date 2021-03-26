Vaccinations expanded, teams dispatched in Illinois COVID-19 uptick

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health officials on Friday approved universal COVID-19 vaccination in areas where demand for the shots is lagging and pledged to dispatch mobile teams to boost vaccine distribution in one trouble spot as the disease's toll started to creep back up.

And while other states are dumping mask mandates, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois public health director, re-emphasized the need for face coverings and other well-known precautions such as social distancing, despite increasing supplies of vaccine.

The single-day total of confirmed and probable cases of the illness topped 3,000 Friday for the first time in seven weeks. Hospitalizations because of the virus have jumped by 15% in the past five days. The seven-day test positivity rate has crawled up to 3.2% after hitting a post-October low of 2.5% on March 11.

"Recent increases in hospital admissions and test positivity are concerning new developments ...," Ezike said in a statement. "We don't want to go down the same path we've seen before and experience a resurgence in the pandemic, which is why Gov. Pritzker directed us to use all our resources to halt these upticks."