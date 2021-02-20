Vaccine town hall planned by NAACP

BLOOMINGTON — A virtual town hall Monday evening aims to quell vaccine hesitancy among people of color.

The Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP organized the event with community partners, including Western Avenue Community Center, Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Black Nurses Association of Central Illinois, among others.

The free event will be held on Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday.

At least seven medical professionals of color will moderate the event. Their practice specialties range from pediatrics to gynecology to family medicine.

NAACP First Vice President Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson said organizers expect a significant turnout for the event.

"I think there will be quite a bit of interest. People want their questions demystified," she told The Pantagraph.

The panel will address common questions — such as those about vaccine side effects, development and safety — but will also take additional questions, including those from people who wish to remain anonymous.