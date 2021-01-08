Vermilion County state's attorney concerned about police reform bill

"The bill also, for instance, requires that those in police custody, within one hour, must be given the ability to retrieve phone numbers contained in the contact list on that individual's cellular phone prior to the phone being placed into inventory. The drafters of this bill obviously do not comprehend, or simply chose to ignore, how often such devices contain explicit contraband (such as child pornography) or other evidence of criminal conduct (such as drug trafficking and/or sex trafficking contact lists). Nevertheless, in numerous circumstances, this new law absurdly would allow an individual in custody the right to access the very device containing contraband, and, accordingly, the ability to destroy such evidence.

"More egregiously, however, is this bill would strip the people of this state the ability to charge an individual with what is commonly referred to as felony murder even though that individual kills another person and in performing the acts causing the victim's death, that individual committed or was attempting to commit a forcible felony. Eradicating this offense simply is inconsistent with the ends of justice."

She further states, "in short, this poorly drafted bill containing ill-conceived directives is an effort to systematically dismantle law enforcement, which in turn would affect the integrity of every investigation, prosecution and the safety of every citizen of our community. We must stand with the men and women of law enforcement who consistently stand up for us, and we must not allow this bill to be voted upon without proper, timely and transparent debate."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0