Veteran training to be police officer in Springfield rescues man whose truck flipped over

Officer McKinnon served five years in the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines. It was an infantry battalion, but it did armed mounted patrols as well, McKinnon said.

The unit, said McKinnon, who served one tour in Afghanistan in 2011-12 before he was injured, did rollover drills "all the time."

Whenever convoys and other vehicles would hit IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and roadside bombs, McKinnon and other Marines would go out and recover them.

When Lair's truck flipped in front of him, McKinnon activated his police lights. That action, Suttles explained, kicked the dashcam back 30 seconds, so it caught the truck flipping.

"You would never look down in that ditch," McKinnon said, "and think somebody would drown there, but he did."

As McKinnon reached the truck, he saw Lair trying to cut the seat belt with a pocket knife. Lair's body weight prevented the buckle from releasing, and the impact had tightened the belt where he couldn't move it all, McKinnon explained. Lair was trapped to the seat with water from the collapsed cab coming over his head and shoulders.

McKinnon said he had kicked in doors in training in the Marine Corps. Without a tool, "I about broke my foot kicking that window in, and it didn't do anything," he recalled.