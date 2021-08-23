Veterans Corner: Burn Pit claims, Afghanistan and service dogs

CHANGES IN BURN PIT CLAIMS PROCESSING

VA has created a fast-track to disability compensation for certain veterans who developed asthma, rhinitis or sinusitis because of their exposure to burn pits during oversea deployments. VA will process disability claims for those conditions on a “presumptive basis,” which lowers the amount of evidence that veterans must provide in order to receive benefits. The change applies to veterans who served from Aug. 2, 1990, to now in the Southwest Asia theater of operations, which includes Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, The Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the airspace above these locations, as well as service in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti from Sept. 19, 2001, to now. To qualify, the conditions must have manifested within 10 years of a veteran’s deployment. For more information and how to apply, visit https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/index.asp.

FALL OF AFGHANISTAN

The fall of Afghanistan and the chaotic withdrawal of American and allied forces undoubtedly has caused anguish and frustration for all veterans, but especially those who served in Afghanistan. Additionally, our Afghanistan associates with whom we worked for so many years are now at the mercy of the Taliban as our efforts to evacuate them has been inadequate. Due to the unconventional nature and brutality of the war in Afghanistan, your VA has recognized the potential need for mental health resources for those veterans and their families. The national Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 is available 24/7, and is a valuable resource for assisting veterans through this difficult time. Local VA resources include the Bloomington VA clinic, which has mental health professionals (309-827-4090), and the Peoria VET Center (309-689-9708), which provides combat zone readjustment counseling.

SERVICE DOG UPDATE

The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers, or PAWS, for Veterans Therapy Act requires the VA to create a pilot program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to train service dogs. Service dogs have been used for many years for veterans with mobility impairments. The PAWS bill, expected to be signed by President Biden, would allow, but not require, the VA to provide service dogs to vets with mental health conditions. The VA’s decade-long study confirmed that trained service dogs improve symptoms of PTSD better than a pet. The use of trained service dogs is part of the VA effort to address the issue of suicide among veterans. Veteran suicides totaled nearly 90,000 between 2005 and 2018.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

