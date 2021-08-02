Veterans Corner: VA foreclosure and changes in rank

DID YOU KNOW

Veterans Affairs does not provide service dogs for veterans, however, in some cases, VA may help eligible veterans locate an accredited dog provider so the veteran can get their own dog.

Veterans who have their own medically approved service dogs are able to access comprehensive veterinary services from the VA. Care includes annual visits for preventive care and maintenance care (e.g. immunizations, and care for chronic illnesses and/or disorders) when treatment enables the dog to perform its duties in service to the veterans. Veterans are not billed for covered services.

Visit prostheticsva.gov/ServiceAndGuideDogs.asp for more details about service dogs, and the VA Service Dogs Veterinary Care through the VA.

VA OFFERS OPTION TO FORECLOSURE

The VA is now offering a new COVID-19 Refund Modification option to assist veterans who require a significant reduction in their monthly mortgage payments on their government-guaranteed loan, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the COVID-19 Refund Modification, VA can purchase a veteran’s past due payments and amounts of unpaid principal, depending on how much assistance is necessary, subject to certain limits. The veteran’s deferred indebtedness from a COVID-19 Refund Modification will be established as a junior lien. The junior lien will not accrue interest, will not require monthly payments; and will only become due when the property is sold, the guaranteed loan is paid off, or the guaranteed loan is refinanced. Veterans can get a COVID-related forbearance through Sept. 3. For more details, visit VA’s Home Loan Program or call 877-827-3702.

TIMES ARE CHANGING IN AIR FORCE AND SPACE FORCE

Some U.S. Air Force and Space Force Officers now can choose not to be considered for promotion in order to broaden their career development before competing for the next rank. What!? Why would anyone turn down the opportunity to move up in rank?

The service dropped its ”below-the-zone,” or early promotion, process last year in favor of merit-based selection. Under the old system, captains, majors and lieutenant colonels would often lose out in promotion competition, because their previous assignments lacked certain experiences necessary to compete for promotion to the vacant position. For example, lieutenant colonels who have not achieved squadron command, a key assignment for some career fields, could find themselves passed over for officers who had such assignments in their past. The new system would allow the same officer to opt out of their promotion board cycle and pursue more education and career development assignments to enhance their resume’ for future promotion opportunities in the fields they desire. Visit afpc.af.mil/Promotion/Officer-Promotions/.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0