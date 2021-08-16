Veterans Corner: VA forms, eviction ban and 9/11

VA FORM 10-10 EZ REVISED

VA issued a revised Form 10-10EZ, Application for Health Benefits effective July 2021. The changes include a question concerning whether this application was for enrollment purposes or for registration. Enrollment signifies that the applicant must meet the eligibility requirements including the financial income “means test,” while registration assumes that the veteran is eligible for VA health benefits for other reasons such as those listed in the instructions for sections IV-VI, and therefore, does not have to meet the income “means test.” Having a service-connected disability rating or having served in Vietnam are the primary reasons that the income means test does not apply.

Other changes give the applicant the option of identifying their birth sex in question 3A, or their self-identified gender identity in question 3B. "Self-Identified Gender Identity." The options are male, female, transmale/transman/female-to-male, transfemale/transwoman/male-to female or choose not to answer.

The instructions for completing enrollment, include detailed information about sections IV-VI on the form, (situations where eligibility is presumed). Explanation concerning questions 3A or 3B listed above are not provided. The rest of the application is consistent with previous versions of the form.

Contact the VA at 1-877-222-8387, or contact your VAC office at 1-309-888-5140 for assistance in completing the application.

EVICTION BAN EVENTUALLY WILL END

The eviction ban for renters and mortgage payers and the moratorium on utility disconnections are going to end, as the economy recovers and stimulus packages end. The VAC may be able to provide short-term, emergency financial assistance for partial rent payments and utility bills, as well as a food pantry. Contact your McLean County VAC Office at 1-309-888-5140 for information and setting up an appointment for consideration.

DID YOU KNOW?

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, the VA is providing those who served in Afghanistan, awareness of and access to all their health care services, specifically mental health and post traumatic stress care. VA’s Vantage Point blog is running a four-part series on Afghanistan featuring veterans’ thoughts and perspectives on their time there.

The series runs each Tuesday until completed. The focus is on recognizing warning signs of posttraumatic stress; how spouses, family members and friends can respond to and assist someone with PTSD; where and how to get help within VA; mobile apps and tips for recovery. Besides mental health care at VA Clinics, the VET Center in Peoria offers Combat Zone Readjustment Counseling. C.W. Speight, Combat Zone Readjustment Counselor comes to Bloomington on Wednesdays at the VAC office for both group and individual appointments. (1-309-689-9708 for more information).

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

