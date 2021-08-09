Veterans Corner: VA presumptives, military records and eviction bans

NEW PRESUMPTIVES FOR BURN PIT EXPOSURE

VA has issued an interim final rule to establish presumptive service connection for three chronic respiratory health conditions, i.e., asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis, to include rhinosinusitis, in association with presumed exposures to fine, particulate matter. These presumptions apply to veterans with a qualifying period of service, i.e., who served on active military, naval or air service in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the Persian Gulf War, as well as in Afghanistan, Syria, Djibouti or Uzbekistan, on or after September 19, 2001, during the Gulf War. Comments concerning this interim final rule may be submitted within 60 days of the publication of this information in the Congressional Record on August 5, 2021. Browse Burn Pit interim final rule for more information and instructions on how to make public comment for consideration.

MORE NPRC OBSTACLES TO OBTAIN MILITARY RECORDS

The National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis, Missouri has revised Standard Form 180, (SF 180) Request Pertaining to Military Records, which is the primary form used to acquire DD 214 military separation records and other military records which are used to determine eligibility for many VA benefits including military funeral rites. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delays in responding to requests for records are taking several months. The new rules include, if the veteran is not deceased, only a person with the veteran’s legally authorized signature will have access to the military records. If the veteran is deceased, the next of kin may request the records, but a copy of the veteran’s death certificate must accompany the SF 180 form. Only the surviving spouse, father, mother, son, daughter, sister or brother are considered next of kin. Your County Veterans Assistance Commission has several thousand military records and may be able to provide the DD 214 quicker than the NPRC. Military records may be filed at the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission 1-309-888-5140 or the County Recorder’s Office.

EVICTION BAN MAY BE ENDING

The eviction ban for renters and mortgage holders and the moratorium on utility disconnections are likely to end, as the economy recovers and stimulus packages end. The VAC may be able to provide short-term, emergency financial assistance for partial rent payments and utility bills, as well as a food pantry. Contact your McLean County VAC Office at 1-309-888-5140 for information and setting up an appointment for consideration.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

