Victim of botched Chicago raid cancels meeting with mayor

CHICAGO — A Black woman who was the victim of a mistaken 2019 raid on her Chicago home scrapped plans Monday to meet with Chicago’s mayor and host a public forum with aldermen over disagreements on how the gatherings would proceed.

Social worker Anjanette Young announced plans earlier in the day to meet privately with Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wednesday at Progressive Baptist Church where she is a member, Young's attorney Keenan J. Saulter said. The meeting was to be followed by a public forum where Chicago's 50 aldermen and Police Superintendent David Brown were invited.

It was billed as a gathering to discuss transparency, accountability and justice, which Saulter called a necessary step toward healing from the disturbing incident where officers raided Young's home and and didn't allow her to dress before handcuffing her. Footage of the incident, first reported by Chicago's WBBM-TV, shows Young repeatedly telling officers executing a search warrant that they have the wrong home.

However, Lightfoot said Monday that an in-person meeting with dozens of aldermen indoors would violate coronavirus pandemic restrictions and could potentially be inconsistent with the Open Meetings Act. Lightfoot, who apologized for the raid and the city's handling, said details were still being worked out.