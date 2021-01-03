Victims in northern Illinois bowling alley shooting honored

Mourners hold a vigil at Don Carter Lanes for the six victims of a shooting that occurred there, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Rockford, Ill.
A woman holds a candle during a vigil at Don Carter Lanes the six victims of a shooting that occurred there, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Rockford, Ill.
Toscha Flowers, center in pink scarf, the fiance of slain Rockford bowler Jerome Woodfork, sits in the front row and listens to speakers during a vigil at Don Carter Lanes for the six victims of a shooting that occurred there, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Rockford, Ill.
ROCKFORD (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended a vigil honoring three people killed in a shooting at a bowling alley in northern Illinois.
Three others were also injured in last month's shooting. Authorities charged 37-year-old Duke Webb in the shootings at Rockford's Don Carter Lanes. The shooting was believed to be random.
"Words I know will never be enough but I certainly and sincerely pray that you find comfort and that you find peace," Mayor Tom McNamara said to the victims' families during Saturday's vigil, according to The Rockford Register Star. "Please know that as difficult as these times are for you and your families, you are not alone."
Three men were killed in the shooting.
Jerome Woodfork of Rockford was retired. The 69-year-old was an avid bowler known for his bright personality. Dennis Steinhoff of Rockford was a Vietnam veteran. The 73-year-old was a longtime basketball referee. Sixty-five-year-old Thomas Furseth of Machesney Park had a long career at the Chrysler plant in Belvidere.
Webb's attorney has said her client may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and she will seek court permission for mental health and fitness evaluation. Webb joined the Army in 2008 and did multiple tours in Afghanistan, the Army said.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea briefs reporters at the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford police work on the ground-floor bar area after a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate on the outdoor deck of a second-floor bar area after a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
People speak with Rockford police at the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, walks to a media staging area at the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Illinois State Police, center, and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
This booking photo provided by Winnebago County Sheriff's Office shows Duke Webb. Authorities say Webb, a U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara talks about the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley stands by as authorities talk about the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, center, listens as Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara talks about the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
