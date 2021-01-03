Victims in Rockford bowling alley shooting honored

ROCKFORD — Hundreds of people have attended a vigil honoring three people killed in a shooting at a bowling alley in northern Illinois.

Three others were also injured in last month's shooting. Authorities charged 37-year-old Duke Webb in the shootings at Rockford's Don Carter Lanes. The shooting was believed to be random.

"Words I know will never be enough but I certainly and sincerely pray that you find comfort and that you find peace," Mayor Tom McNamara said to the victims' families during Saturday's vigil, according to The Rockford Register Star. "Please know that as difficult as these times are for you and your families, you are not alone."

Three men were killed in the shooting.

Jerome Woodfork of Rockford was retired. The 69-year-old was an avid bowler known for his bright personality. Dennis Steinhoff of Rockford was a Vietnam veteran. The 73-year-old was a longtime basketball referee. Sixty-five-year-old Thomas Furseth of Machesney Park had a long career at the Chrysler plant in Belvidere.