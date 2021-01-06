Video shows woman after being struck by Chicago police SUV

CHICAGO (AP) — The release of video from an officer's body camera showing a woman on the ground after being struck by a police SUV marks the second time in less than a month that Chicago police video dating back to 2019 has been made public after the city fought to keep it private.

The video released by an activist this week shows Martina Standley approach and apparently touch a searchlight affixed to the SUV in the South Shore neighborhood on Nov. 13, 2019, before she is struck. The officer climbs out and walks around the front of the SUV, where she is bleeding.

The officer can be heard saying, "Girl, ain't nobody hit you like that" before he spots her on the ground and utters an expletive. He then can be heard calling for an ambulance, telling the dispatcher: "A accident, uh, we hit a pedestrian that was banging on the car," before saying that he'd tried to "put the car in reverse."

The officer asks the woman, "You OK? Can you breathe? Can you talk? He also speaks into his radio, asking for a sergeant "over here quick," before saying, "We need EMS, we need crowd control, we need everything."

Standley, who was 32 at the time, was hospitalized for a month for treatment of a major head injury, said activist William Calloway, and she continues to undergo physical therapy.