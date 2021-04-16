Vigil held at Illinois Capitol for Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright

Days after Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck and back for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes, about 1,000 gathered in downtown Springfield, beginning at the same Capitol steps where people gathered Thursday, for a peaceful protest.

Adrienne Rennard, of Springfield, insisted that Toledo was compliant with police orders "so we are out here to make a voice for him."

Rennard shook her head about Toledo's youth.

"I can't imagine," Rennard admitted. "I remember being 13, riding my bike, playing with my friends, listening to music. You have your whole life ahead of you. Maybe, yes, he was doing something he shouldn't have been doing, but that's not a death sentence in America. That's not a death sentence. Cops don't get to be jury, judge and executioner in America.

"We have due process for a reason. They're not above the law."

Mike Foulks, a former Chicago taxi driver who now operates a courier service, stopped in Springfield to see the Capitol just as the vigil was going on Thursday. Foulks had viewed the released video of Toledo's shooting a couple of hours beforehand.