Vigilante 'predator hunter' group in Illinois says it is ending its work

JACKSONVILLE — An often-praised, sometimes-maligned vigilante group that targeted online sexual predators said it is ending its work in the wake of the indictment of its founder.

KTS Predator Hunters has been credited with helping expose hundreds of potential pedophiles since launching in 2019. Group members said they would never make first contact but would converse online with men who thought they were chatting with underage girls. Face-to-face meetings eventually would be arranged, during which predators would be met by law enforcement officials instead of teenagers — many times while KTS taped or live-streamed the meeting for its 40,000-plus followers.

KTS — short for Keep Them Safe — said it would work closely with, and enjoyed a strong professional relationship with, many law enforcement agencies.

That was until a dispute last summer with Madison County authorities, who said they were not alerted to a KTS "sting" meet up in Alton in July. The event initiated friction between the groups, and last month a grand jury indicted KTS leader Kyle P. Swanson, 30, of Wood River on felony counts of unlawful restraint and obstructing justice and a misdemeanor assault charge.

The indictment, which is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt, accuses Swanson of detaining and threatening a man Jan. 12 in a Madison County parking lot as part of KTS Predator Hunters activities.

Swanson is free on $40,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court June 11 for a preliminary hearing. Supporters are organizing a peaceful protest outside the courthouse starting at 9 a.m. that day. A change.org petition calling for charges to be dropped had drawn 5,397 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Swanson, an Army combat veteran with a criminal justice background, said the group was created to "inform the public of child predators" in communities. He has called the charges "ridiculous."

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement, however, that "the grand jury's decision ... reflects the fundamental idea that when members of a community decide to take justice into their own hands, even for laudable purposes, they can place themselves and others in danger and damage potential cases."

Swanson said KTS will keep its popular Facebook page operational but will no longer conduct any operations.

"It's with a heavy heart that I am announcing the closing of KTS Predator Hunters LLC," he posted. "During this time, we have brought a huge amount of awareness to our community of sexual predators and how bold they are to meet children in broad daylight in any population."

He said he has enjoyed the time and is proud of the work the group has done, but that "I just need to move on and figure out our next step," he told followers. "The mental exhaustion that comes with a business like this is just way too hard to let it keep going as it is."

Just months ago, a civil lawsuit against the group was dismissed. The group had been sued by a man who claimed he was defamed by false statements and that KTS followers had caused his family to be harassed.

